Young calls on public, opposition: Support Anti-Gang Bill next week

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

National Security Minister Stuart Young is calling on the opposition to support the new Anti-Gang Bill when it comes to the Senate next Tuesday.

He also urged the public to hold opposition senators to account for the passage of the bill.

Young made the call during a commissioning ceremony for a crime scene simulation facility at the St James police barracks on Wednesday, in which he lamented the challenges officers face in trying to arrest and charge criminals.

Responding to criticisms from the opposition over the effectiveness of the legislation to secure charges and convictions for gang members, Young asserted that the law has been used with some success by the police in the past.

"I am calling on you, the public, to use the momentum that has been building in the last few weeks.

"I know the tremendous work the police was doing in taking the fight to the gangs out there, and rather than provide our police with a necessary tool but a slight advantage in the fight against these gangs and the transnational organised crime that is taking place on different levels, the politicians, in particular the opposition, pulled that rug from under the feet of the police and those civic-minded and right-thinking citizens."

He also said while the police were responsible for investigating and charging criminals, there was only so much they could do, and although the criminal justice system "left a lot to be desired," the judiciary, prosecutors and defence attorneys should work together to build a more efficient criminal justice system.

Speaking with reporters after the ceremony, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he agreed with Young's call and implored the public to lobby for more aggressive legislation to tackle gangs.