Young: 165 cases cleared thanks to new ballistics unit

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. -

National Security Minister Stuart Young said facilities introduced by his ministry to help in investigating crimes have been working, using the example of the police Ballistics Recovery Unit at Camp Cumuto, which was commissioned earlier this year.

Speaking at the opening of the police crime scene simulation facility at the St James police barracks on Wednesday, Young said the centre has already contributed to clearing the backlog of cases. It was opened in late January with the aim of easing the strain on the Forensic Science Centre of ballistics testing for weapons.

Recalling an update from the centre on Tuesday, Young said he was happy to hear that 165 cases have been cleared and announced that plans were under way to introduce DNA testing for police investigations.

"I hope this momentum continues, picks up and drives forward even further, as the Commissioner (of Police) during his tenure, from day one, mentioned the difficulties with ballistic backlogs. So that's the first tick on the box that the police and their partners have worked together to eliminate that backlog.

"We have found a way to get the DNA testing analysis and the results done as well, through the use of the current legislation and the approval and accreditation of a local facility in Trinidad and Tobago. So that too will go towards crime-scene detection and hopefully successful prosecution."

Young said the crime scene simulation facility would introduce new recruits to state-of-the-art technology and techniques in processing crime scenes.

He reminded the provost of the Police Academy Dr Simon Alexis to ensure new recruits fulfilled their mandate to use what they learned to fight crime.

"We are holding you all to it, because once again, an investment in a facility such as this – we expect the results, we expect the young officers to be properly trained and to make the most of this facility. So that's another big check on the box."