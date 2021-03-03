Use of DNA evidence in rape cases engages Appeal Court

USE of scientific DNA evidence in rape cases is engaging the attention of a Court of Appeal which is expected to give guidance to prosecutors, the defence and presiding judges.

Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson are presiding over the appeal of Emerson Richardson who was convicted of rape in 2019.

On Tuesday, the judges admitted that the appeal was not only an important one, but also new for an appellate court.

Yorke-Soo Hon said it was expected with the courts moving into an era where evidence will be more scientific in the future.

“The issue of how to address DNA evidence has come to the Court of Appeal. It is new for us and we will appreciate all the assistance we can get from both sides,” she said, as she and her colleagues acceded to a request by the State for additional time to file submissions in the appeal.

Directions were given for the filing of submissions by May 14 and the appeal has been set for hearing on June 15.

The judges have asked the attorneys for in-depth research on the issue, including citing academic articles and cases in the Commonwealth. They have specifically asked for specifics on the statistical component involved to arrive at random occurrence ratios and the Forensic Science Centre’s statistics, among others.

Earlier in February, the issue of DNA evidence was raised in the Sean Luke murder trial with prosecutors admitting that after 15 years, results of samples taken in 2006 were still not available.

Representing Richardson are Senior Counsel Sophia Chote and attorney Alan Anderson.