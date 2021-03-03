US charge d'affaires: Crime simulation facility will strengthen police skills

US Charge D Affaires Shante Moore speaking at the handing over ceremony of the TTPS new Crime Scene Simulation Facility at the Police Training Academy in St James. Photos by Sureash Cholai

The commissioning of a crime simulation centre marks another step towards developing the investigative capacities of police, so said US charge d'affaires to TT Shante Moore on Wednesday.

Speaking at an opening ceremony for the centre, at the St James police barracks, Moore said the centre was a major milestone for local law enforcement, as it would give the next generation of police officers the training to respond to emergency situations in real-world settings.

Moore, who began work in TT five months ago, said he knew how much attention was placed on the investigative abilities of the police after the murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt, and was optimistic the centre would be an asset in training the police.

"This investment will contribute to additional arrests, the better collection of evidence and more successful prosecutions. Over the long haul the improvements to public safety will spur new economic activiity.

"Public safety is of the highest concern for Trinbagonians. That is the reason the US in recent years provided more than $2 million worth of training, mentoring, equipment and even canines to help build the crime-fighting capacity of the police and defence forces.

"We provide this support to Trinidad because we are partners and neighbours, and neighbours help keep their neighbourhoods and each other safe."

Construction on the centre began in 2019 and was originally expected to be completed in April 2020, but was delayed by the covid19 pandemic.

The centre, which was built for $750,000,features different rooms to replicate houses and businesses where officers will be trained on how to collect evidence without contaminating crime scenes.

During his address, acting DCP in charge of intelligence McDonald Jacob said he was pleased with the introduction of the centre, as it would give officers the tools they needed to fight crime and touted the centre as being another resource to develop world-class policing.

Citing the rollout of the ballistics recovery centre at Camp Cumuto in January and the renewed relationship with the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Unit in Miami, Jacob said the police continued to come up with modern-day crime-fighting initiatives.

Supt Andre Norton of the police training academy said the centre was a valuable addition to the training regiment for new recruits, and would give officers the ability to slow down a hypothetical emergency situation and how to respond.