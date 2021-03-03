Two held, marijuana seized in El Socorro, Sea Lots

A package containing 1.2 kilograms of marijuana was seized in an abandoned lot in Sea Lots early on Wednesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A series of raids early on Wednesday led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a quantity of marijuana.

Police said at around 3am, members of the Port of Spain Task Force went to a house on El Socorro Extension, where they found 407 grams of marijuana.

Two occupants who were at home were arrested.

Police then went to Sea Lots where they searched a bushy area where a police sniffer dog found 1.2 kilograms of marijuana. No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Nobee, Supt Ramnarine and ASP Cumberbatch with field operations by Sgt Alexander and Cpls Modeste, Mohammed and Fernando.