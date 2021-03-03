Tech Beach Retreat launches business accelerator for Caribbean start-ups

Tech Beach co-founders Kyle Maloney (left) and Kirk-Anthony Hamilton (right) with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the centre. -

The online application process for TBR LAB is now open, bringing Caribbean start-ups one step closer to gaining unprecedented access to world class instructors, seasoned mentors, and potential investors.

Hosted by Tech Beach Retreat in collaboration with IDB LAB, the DMZ (a business accelerator run by Ryerson University in Canada), and several other international partners, TBR LAB targets early-stage tech entrepreneurs whose growth may be stymied by restrictive market dynamics in the Caribbean.

The accelerator programme is designed to equip qualified entities with the tools and global resources required to scale successfully in a digital world, and according to Tech Beach co-founder, Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, there’s nothing like it in the region.

“The Caribbean is primed with potential but we are at a natural competitive disadvantage as our ecosystem and infrastructure are lacking. Through TBR LAB we hope to level the playing field for Caribbean entrepreneurs who are pushing beyond the boundaries by offering them access to a multi-disciplinary learning environment with some of the best resources in the world,” Hamilton said.

Participants will have the opportunity to tap into CA$600,000 (TT$3.2 million) in perks and digital business solutions, and will access exclusive learning content and expert workshops facilitated by world-leading tech incubator, the DMZ. Start-ups will also have access to the DMZ’s Entrepreneurs-in-Residence programme, along with its growing network of investors, tech start-ups, pilot opportunities and partnerships.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Tech Beach’s TBR LAB, and the entrepreneurial foundation they have already created in the Caribbean region,” said Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ. “TBR LAB has a real opportunity to transform the tech ecosystem in the Caribbean, and I can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

The combination of Tech Beach’s extensive tech ecosystem and the DMZ’s expertise in providing programming support for start-ups will position entrepreneurs to develop their businesses in a way that maximises their impact on the digital economy.

According to Tech Beach Co-Founder Kyle Maloney: “Caribbean entrepreneurs have the opportunity to truly level-up and be part of an empowering programme that will provide them with the exposure and support needed to successfully scale their businesses. We’re inviting all qualified participants to apply and join an incredible ecosystem designed specifically to help them realise their full potential, not just locally or regionally but internationally as well.”

Presently, due to the global pandemic, the programme will be delivered virtually. However, there is scope for localised, in-person engagements with all health and safety protocols observed, once it is deemed safe by local officials.

People interested in applying to TBR Lab can do so via https://techbeach.net/pages/tbr-lab