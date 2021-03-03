Roberts sent to Privileges Committee

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts - File Photo

OPPOSITION Senator Anil Roberts was sent to the Privileges Committee of the Senate for his alleged public criticisms of Senate President Christine Kangaloo during his online broadcast show DouglAR Politics.

At about midnight on Tuesday, Senate Vice President Nigel de Freitas in the chair, ruled that a prima-facie (that is, at first glance) case had been made out against Roberts.

Earlier Kangaloo had begun the sitting with a statement on the conduct of members in the chamber, in an apparent reference to last week's sitting.

On that occasion she asked Roberts to "tone it down," cut short Roberts' speech – ironically, on a motion to increase senators' speaking time – asked him to apologise for a remark he had uttered when seated, and then ejected him from the chamber for saying, "Madam, I humbly apologise for saying this is a joke."

On Tuesday Senate Leader Franklin Khan raised a matter of privilege against Roberts.

Kangaloo recused herself by telling senators to expect this matter to be ruled on by De Freitas.

De Freitas in his ruling said Khan had alleged that statements made by Roberts last week Tuesday and Friday on his social media show douglAR Politics had "reflected negatively on the presiding officer in the discharge of her duties, and brought the Senate as a whole into odium and disrepute."

The Vice President said he had received a copy of this privilege motion and the broadcast via the office of the Clerk of the Senate.

"All that I am required to do at this stage is to rule if a prima-facie case of breach of privilege exists." He said the committee would decide if a breach had actually been committed.

He concluded, "Honourable Senators, I have carefully considered this matter, and having regard to the facts presented and well-established parliamentary practice and procedure, I am satisfied that a prima facie case of breach of privilege has been made. Accordingly, I now refer this matter to the Committee of Privileges for investigation and report."