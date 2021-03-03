QPCC helps Woodbrook Presbyterian with tablets

President of Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) Dr Nigel Camacho, from left, principal of Woodbrook Presbyterian Primary School Karren Sooknanan and honourary secretary of QPCC Colin Murray at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on Friday. QPCC gave 40 tablets to the school to facilitate online classes during the covid19 pandemic. -

THE management and members of Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) gave 40 tablet devices to the Woodbook Presbyterian Primary School as part of its ongoing community outreach programme on Friday.

Students in TT have been doing classes at home during the covid19 pandemic.

Club president Dr Nigel Camacho said during the brief handover that the QPCC was pleased to be of assistance in enabling the students with their virtual classes.

School principal Karren Sooknanan, who was appreciative of the donation, said students were sharing devices with their parents and relatives in order to participate in their classes and homework. Sooknanan added that the devices are a learning platform for the students to participate in live sessions with their teachers. By owning their own devices they would be in a better position to download work and submit it quickly.

Honourary secretary of QPCC Colin Murray also attended the ceremony.