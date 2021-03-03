Police probe Princes Town murder, Penal shooting

Stock photo

SOUTHERN Division police are investigating the murder of a 53-year-old Indian Walk, Moruga woman and an unrelated shooting of a 26-year-old Penal woman.

Karen Karim, the mother of two, was found dead on Tuesday at her Princes Town apartment some three hours after she moved in. She had injuries to her face and chest.

Karim was originally from Ramdhanie Trace, Indian Walk, but moved to a ground-floor apartment in Buen Intento, Princes Town on Monday with a man.

Police said the man reported that he left for work at 5 am on Tuesday but when he returned around 6 pm, he saw Karim's bloodied body on the kitchen floor.

He claimed he left her sleeping.

Neighbours said they had heard screaming on Monday night and Newsday understands investigators told Karim's family she had been killed long before it was reported.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

In the other incident, a woman was grazed by a bullet to the head at Gonzales Trace by a masked gunman on Sunday.

Around 8 pm, Dana Ramkhelawan's common-law husband reported that he heard a knock on their door of their modest wooden home and was confronted by the gunman.

The husband fled to their bedroom, but then heard gunshots and found his wife bleeding, police reported. The injured woman was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

She has since been discharged, but neighbours told Newsday they have not seen the two since the incident.