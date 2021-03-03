PDP proposes shared system of governance

PDP members address the media after their meeting with the Prime Minister at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, on Wednesday. - Corey Connelly

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has proposed a shared system of governance within the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to manage the island’s affairs.

This was the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting between the Prime Minister and the 12 assemblymen in an attempt to resolve the six-six deadlock which came in the aftermath of the January 25 THA election.

Speaking outside the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, the party’s deputy leader Farley Augustine told reporters they are hoping the People’s National Movement (PNM) will give serious consideration to their proposal.

He said Dr Rowley has asked them to put the proposal in writing and he would respond in one week’s time.

In the shared system, Augustine said that they were willing to give the PNM the chief secretary and presiding officer positions, while the PDP will settle for deputy chief secretary and finance secretary ranks.

The PM also met with all past chairmen as well as past and present chief secretaries.