PAHO: Too many babies dying of congenital defects

Photo source: piqsels.com

Congenital defects are one of the main causes of death of newborns in the region. But they are mostly avoidable, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has said.

It urged early detection of birth defects and continuous support and care to newborns and their families so they can develop to their full potential.

Every March 3, World Birth Defects Day is commemorated and PAHO recalled on Wednesday the responsibilities of all in a press release.

Pablo Durán, regional adviser on perinatal health of the Latin American Centre for Perinatology and Women's Health (CLAP) of PAHO, said in Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately one in five deaths during the first 28 days of life – almost 20,000 infant deaths in total – are due to congenital defects.

The anomalies, which can be structural or functional, occur during gestation. The most common and serious are congenital heart defects, neural tube defects and chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome.

Durán added that "in order not to leave any child behind, it is essential to have timely and quality information on these anomalies in all countries."

A recent publication, Present and Future of Birth Defects Surveillance in the Americas, produced by PAHO and the World Bank with funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), says it is fundamental for countries to have a birth defects surveillance system.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela have such a system.

PAHO has been working for years to raise awareness of the problem and to implement surveillance in the health and government sectors. But it said there is still a long way to go.

PAHO's CLAP is collaborating in the creation of a regional registry of congenital defects using reports from these countries' surveillance systems.

"Preventing children from dying and ensuring that they thrive is our priority,” said Duran. “Birth defects account for a significant proportion of neonatal deaths in the region and we must do more to prevent them."