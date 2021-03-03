PAHO talks on covid19 vaccine in C'bean and Latin America

PAHO director Dr Carissa F Etienne

Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), reported that a total of 28.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine, made by the Indian Serum Institute, will be delivered throughout the Americas by May 2021.

This is under Covax, the World Health Organization (WHO)-supported programme to distribute vaccines among poor and middle-income countries.

So far 93 million people have received a first dose. Colombia was the first country to receive Covax vaccines, with 117,000 doses from Pfizer.

During the last week, more than 1.1 million people in the Americas were infected and almost 34,000 died from covid19, which represented 55 per cent of the deaths reported worldwide.

To date 51 million have been infected with covid19 in the Americas. But PAHO continues to report a decline in infections and deaths, especially in North America.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Etienne said,"We are working on purchase orders to obtain more vaccines and that countries are prepared to receive and distribute them in the population with transparent plans for the vaccines to overcome geographical and social barriers."

She said some countries have made the necessary preparations and shipments will arrive in mid-March.

"Other nations have struggled with the legislation and payments required to obtain the new vaccines,” Etienne said.

Peru, Colombia, El Salvador, and Bolivia were the first countries to receive vaccines after being randomly selected by the World Health Organization for the Americas.

Etienne admitted there is concern about the distribution of covid19 vaccines in several countries in the region, and stressed the importance of equitable and responsible distribution.

"Vaccines should not be a privilege for some, but a right for everyone."

Etienne said PAHO is concerned that many people are at risk, while developed countries are already vaccinating most of their populations.

Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies at PAHO, explained that each government must have a national vaccination plan.

"It is necessary that independent monitoring mechanisms be applied to avoid deviations in the plans and above all that the population is well informed of the vaccination operations."

Etienne also highlighted the importance of vaccinating women as the first line. She said in the Caribbean eight out of ten nurses are women and hence the importance of women in the health system.

Sylvain Aldhieri, director of incidents for covid19, said 28 countries in the region had already reported having at least one of the three variants of the virus in their territories.