No more lies,half-truths – or slogans –about water

THE EDITOR: Looking back at WASA over the past 25 years one is almost amused. It was in 1995 that the Basdeo Panday-led Government came out with the slogan “Water for All.” The chief actor was minister Ganga Singh, who was admired and even earned the nickname “Water Man."

After five years and another victory at the polls, there was the boast that the country had achieved 85 per cent "water for all." This resulted in no need for the "Water Man" and Singh was reassigned elsewhere.

It was found out that by 2007 merely 35 per cent of the population was receiving something of a reliable supply.

Minister Penelope Beckles was at pains to try to clear up the misconception of the much touted 85 per cent.

There is now a much lower figure than 35 per cent. Confusing indeed. The question then of mismanagement at WASA is not one that arose overnight but over years, due mainly to the lack of the political will to seriously tackle the glaring problem.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzalves's announcement of the immediate shake-up at WASA could not have come too early. In the interim, we need to be told of the real state of affairs and should expect regular certified updates of the water situation as we move forward. No more slogans, lies, half-truths and deception.

Only time will tell but the authorities are faced with having to possibly take unpopular decisions. The question of increased water rates will arise as well as metering, both having merit if we get a better supply.

We await performance, Mr Minister. On the surface, you do look as being serious and are already being admired. Do we have a new “water man?”

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas