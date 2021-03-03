NCC and PoS agree to foot Carnival prize money bill

Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell -

THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the City of Port of Spain came to an agreement to split the $378,000 bill owed to performers at the 2020 Downtown Carnival competition, after discussions were held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Tourism.

The two parties agreed that the NCC would pay 60 per cent of the prize money due to the performers, while the city would pay 40 per cent.

A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed between the two parties, which would highlight the areas of responsibility and control that involve paying and receiving money for advertising, financing and information sharing as it relates to Carnival in Port of Spain.

“This Memorandum of Understanding should once and for all circumvent any future similar issues or misunderstandings and also fully consider matters that pertain to Carnival’s unexplored potential,” a release from the ministry stated.

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell said in the release that it is now necessary for both parties to work even closer together along with the line ministry to improve the management of the festival, especially as it continues to grow commercially.