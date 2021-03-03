Fenwick unsure about squad to face Guyana, P/Rico

In this Nov 11, 2020 file photo national football coach Terry Fenwick talks to his players during a training session at Police Barracks, St James. - TTFA Media

THE COMPOSITION of the TT men’s football team is proving to be a tricky one, according to coach Terry Fenwick, ahead of a pair of 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone First Round Group F qualifiers.

On March 25, TT will square off against Guyana at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, followed by a fixture away to Puerto Rico at the Mayaguez Athletics Stadium, Mayaguez on March 28.

The TT team have resumed training at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, a month after their 7-0 mauling in a friendly international away to the United States.

During an interview on Tuesday, Fenwick said, “We’ve got Khaleem Hyland, Sheldon Bateau, Levi Garcia, all of those guys that we’ve reached out to and their clubs. Obviously, (with) FIFA’s new rules and regulations, (the clubs) are in control of that situation now.”

On February 5, the global governing body for football FIFA announced that players who face mandatory quarantine of at least five days on any part of their intended journey, or government-imposed border restrictions that do not exempt professional sports, can be excused from call-ups by their national team.

Fenwick added, “We’ve applied to all of (their clubs) to see whether they will release the players, so we can physically see what we’ve got. We’re trying to get something sorted out.”

The TT coach was asked how many players may be selected for the trips to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Fenwick replied, “(The overseas-based) might not be able to get out until the last minute, some might not be able to get out until the 20th, five days before the actual World Cup qualifier. We’re still waiting on clubs to clarify and confirm whether they’re releasing the players or not.

“That will take a big toll on my final decision as to who I’m carrying,” he continued. “But it will be mid-20 players because we’ve got two games. God forbid we (get) any injuries, we’ve got to be covered for all of that. We’re just playing it safe.”

The former San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC coach is hopeful that the squad will have a few warm-up matches while in the Dominican Republic.

“I’ve left it entirely in the normalisation committee’s hands to organise my friendly games,” he said. “We’re leaving Trinidad on the 12th so we’ll get up there in time. There are six nations up there (TT, Barbados, St Kitts/Nevis, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dominica and Panama will all use the Dominican Republic as ‘home’ games) so we’re looking to get two, maybe three games, prior to the game against Guyana.

“I want it nailed down and signed off so we can actually plan ahead and get ourselves organised. At the moment, I’m still waiting on them for clarity.”

On the immediate horizon will be a pair of warm-up games in Tobago. Fenwick said on Tuesday evening that he hopes his training squad (he will carry 23 to Tobago) will get to face Phoenix FC on Saturday and a Tobago XI on Sunday.

Reflecting on the well-documented US encounter, Fenwick said, “(the players) don’t get experience unless you give them games. This was just against the best team in our region, in Concacaf. Nobody, more than me, is more disappointed with the scoreline. It was very poor.”

With the Guyana match having been shifted from TT to Dominican Republic, is that taking a toll on the players?

“That’s more the overseas players that need to travel,” replied Fenwick. “We’ve lost that advantage of playing at home. The players that we’re bringing in, that are subject to the same covid (protocols, as well as) my goalkeeper coach Kelvin Jack.

“Before they leave the UK they’ve got to have their tests sorted out, and they’ve got to quarantine in the countries where they (are based). It’s not easy at all.”

Fenwick touched on another problem he has been facing for several months.

“Everywhere in the world is playing football except in (TT). So it’s not helping us. La Horquetta Rangers have got three or four players that we’ve invited on a regular basis and have not been given permission by their club to train with the national team.

“There are a number of obstacles involved, it’s been quite challenging but we’ll get over it,” he ended.