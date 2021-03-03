EBC on passage of THA Bill: We will follow the law

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has noted the passage of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Bill 2021 in Parliament and says it will will begin delimiting new boundaries under the EBC Act.

Responding to Newsday's questions via e-mail on Wednesday afternoon, the EBC pointed out that while the bill had been passed in Parliament, it was still to be proclaimed by the President, after which the EBC will have 90 days to produce a report on the delimitation of Tobago's electoral districts.

The act has increased the number of electoral districts in Tobago from 12 to 15 and paves the way for fresh elections.

The EBC said this delimitation exercise would be done on the basis of the methodology laid out in the EBC Act.

"In keeping with our statutory requirements, this report will be submitted to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to lay in the House of Representatives and shall later be debated in Parliament.

"If passed, an Order by the President will give rise to the establishment of the 15 electoral districts in Tobago."

The EBC also said it was prepared to use all resources to fulfil its mandate.

The bill was passed just before midnight on Tuesday.

In the January 25 THA elections, there was a six-six deadlock between the People's National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots, leading to the introduction of the THA (Amendment) Bill.