DEADLOCK IS GOD’S TEST

TOBAGO PERSPECTIVE: Tobago-born Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy speaks during debate on the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - TT Parliament

TOBAGO-BORN Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy believes the January 25, six-six Tobago House of Assembly (THA) electoral deadlock could be a test from God to determine whether Tobagonians are really ready for internal self-government.

In expressing this opinion, she appealed to the PNM and PDP to “sit and work out the situation” without having to resort to legislative or legal remedies. Dillon-Remy expressed disappointment on how the PNM, UNC and PDP have handled the issue so far.

As she contributed to debate on the THA Amendment Bill in the Senate on Tuesday, Dillon-Remy said this was the first time a THA election had been tied in the 40 year history of the assembly, and as such, she is wondering if this was God asking Tobagonians: Are you really ready for self-government?

She believes this could be a chance to tap into the “potential of Tobago to lead TT in the area of unity and consensus.” But Dillon-Remy lamented, “So far it is not going well.” She said it was unacceptable for the PDP to issue a pre-action protocol letter to the THA’s clerk demanding that a presiding officer be elected.

Dillon-Remy also said it was “one-sided” for the PNM to be proposing the bill which was debated on Tuesday, as the solution to the deadlock. The bill, if passed and assented to, will empower the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to change Tobago’s electoral landscape from 12 seats to 15 and pave the way for fresh elections.

“Both sides of the six are content to listen to what is being said externally and do what they are told.” She warned that failure of the PNM and PDP to agree on a resolution could be “a dagger to the gem of an opportunity to come together.”

Dillon-Remy told senators the bill’s proposal to increase the number of Tobago’s electoral districts was not new and extracted from the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020, which is currently before a parliamentary joint select committee.

Explaining that proposal was to give the assembly greater law-making powers, Dillon-Remy disagreed with Government’s approach of using it to merely break a deadlock. After asking why the number of districts could not be amended to either 11 or 13, Dillon-Remy said she could not support the bill.

The Opposition UNC did not escape Dillon-Remy’s criticism. After recalling the UNC’s position it will not support any special majority legislation brought by the PNM to Parliament, Dillon-Remy reminded senators that the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020 requires such a majority.

She said there is little merit to the UNC’s approach to highlight and possibly exacerbate the problem, while offering no tangible solution.

While uncertain of what will happen when the Prime Minister meets with PNM and PDP assemblymen, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and other officials in Tobago on Wednesday, Dillon-Remy said, “I hope this is not too little, too late.” She suggested that the Government should offer guidance to the assemblymen to resolve the deadlock and come to Parliament if those efforts fail. Up to press time last night, debate on the bill was ongoing.