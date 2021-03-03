D’Abadie Youths derail Crusaders

D’ABADIE Youths took care of Solo Crusaders 3-2 at the D’Abadie Community Centre, Arouca on Monday evening, in a second round fixture of the TT (Table Tennis) Champions League.

With that result, Solo Crusaders remained in second spot with 19 points, the same as leaders Queen’s Park but with an inferior game difference (plus six, compared to the Parkites’ plus 12).

D’Abadie Youths moved up to sixth position with 12 points, the same as Servivors but with a superior game difference of minus eight, compared to Servivors’ minus 14.

Hillview Renegades are in third place with 18 points, ahead of WASA (18) and Southerners (14).

Crusaders got things going when Anthony “Sandfly” Brown swept past Declan John 11-2, 11-9, 11-5.

D’Abadie Youths’ Everton Solozano levelled the tie at 1-1 when he overcame N’kosi Rouse 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, while Anson Wellington earned Youths’ second win, courtesy of a 11-8, 11-9, 12-14, 8-11, 11-7 victory over Anthony Alexander.

The experienced Brown got the better of Solozano 11-2, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10 as Crusaders restored parity.

The clash between John and Rouse as a winner-take-all affair, and John came up trumps, with a 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6 scoreline.