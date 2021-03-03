CIBC donates to Cancer Society

Managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean Anthony Seeraj presents a cheque to chairman of the TT Cancer Society Dr Asante Le Blanc. -

CIBC FirstCaribbean continues its fight against prostate cancer by supporting the TT Cancer Society through its fundraising efforts.

In previous years, the bank supported the society through its Walk for the Cure fundraiser, usually held around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. However, this event became a virtual event last year due to the covid19 health protocols.

The Virtual Walk and Concert of Hope – featuring 13 artistes from across the Caribbean, including TT’s Patrice Roberts – were streamed across all the bank's markets using its social media channels, Zoom, Flow TV and CaribVision television network, said a media release.

At the cheque presentation, held on February 16, managing director of CIBC Trinidad, Anthony Seeraj praised the determination of the TT team in encouraging participation in the virtual activity.

Seeraj said in the release, “We could not shrug our shoulders and say nothing could be done. During this pandemic, innovation was the mother of solutions. Taking the fundraiser to a virtual space was indeed a sign that folks were determined to continue the fight.”

Chairman of the Cancer Society Dr Asante Le Blanc, who received the cheque, said the bank’s “tremendous efforts” were very commendable. “Despite the pandemic, they were able to support. We are pushing ahead.”

She said because of CIBC’s donations the society is seeing strides, particularly in Tobago. As a result, there is an increase in men patients and prostate testing.