Campbell debuts for new pro club

TT’s Teniel Campbell, fourth from left, alongside her new Team BikeExchange club mates at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad’s women elite race team presentation in Belgium, on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES

TT women’s pro cyclist Teniel Campbell made her competitive debut with Team BikeExchange, formerly Mitchelton Scott/GreenEdge, at the Omloop Het NieuwsbTT women’s pro cyclist Teniel Campbell made her competitive debut with Team BikeExchange, formerly Mitchelton Scott/GreenEdge, at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – women elite race in Belgium, on Saturday.

Campbell’s team pedalled to an eighth-place finish at the one-day pro-series event. The 23-year-old road cyclist finished 91st out of a packed field of 143 other riders.

This was the 23-year-old’s first official race for the 2021 season and also her first time competing with her new club since she joined in October 2020. Previously, she spent one year at the Italian-based women’s pro cycling club Valcar Travel & Service.

After Saturday’s race, Campbell expressed her thoughts, on social media, on a return to competition after over three months away from the sport.

“Undulating nerves pre-race until the flag dropped. I actually enjoyed the circuit in Nieuwsblad this year compared to the past years I have raced it. Good signs I guess!

“I still have lots to enhance (on) in order to get better at these cobbled classics but I am looking forward to my continued improvement and being able to help the team more and more in the final appointments.

Onto the next,” she posted to Facebook.

Campbell is TT’s first female pro road cyclist and also the nation’s first woman to secure a spot at the Olympic Games in road cycling. Campbell is currently based in Italy with her new team using these races as pre-Olympic preparation for the Tokyo Games from July 23 to August 8.

In October 2020, Campbell signed a two-year contract with then-Mitchelton-Scott and is set to compete in the Women’s WorldTour for the first time.

She began her professional cycling career in 2018 at the World Cycling Center (WCC) and was given a contract as a trainee to face for Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling at the end of her first season.

The lanky cyclist returned to WCC, in 2019, and went on to win the overall title at the Tour de Belle Isle en Terre, and finish fifth at the Nokere Koerse.

She also won the Under-23 time trial at the Pan American Championships and won two silver medals in the time trial and the road race at the Pan American Games of 2019.

After securing her first pro contract with Valcar Travel & Service, Campbell was third at the Vuelta CV Feminas and fifth at the Omloop van het Hageland in 2020.

