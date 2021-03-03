CAL flies 20,000 covid19 vaccines to Guyana

Caribbean Airlines jets at Piarco Airport. - ROGER JACOB

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) transported 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine from Toronto to Guyana on Tuesday.

The Guyana Chronicle reported on Wednesday that the vaccines were donated by China and will be used firstly to immunise Guyana’s frontline health workers.

A CAL release on Wednesday said the airline flew the shipment of vaccines to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

CAL’s general manager, cargo and new business Marklan Moseley said the airline was happy to transport the vaccines.

“We have always carried temperature-sensitive cargo and since the approval of vaccines for distribution, we ensured all measures were in place to transport same. Caribbean Airlines Cargo will continue to do its part in the movement of relief supplies throughout the region.”

In February, Guyana received 100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a gift from the Barbados government and is scheduled to receive 80,000 Covishield vaccines from India this week.

Guyana has had 8,595 confirmed covid19 cases, with a death toll of 197, according to the World Health Organization’s latest update.