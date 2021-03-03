Anil Roberts defiant after privileges ruling

Sports Minister Anil Roberts, 8th sitting_4th session_10th Parliament, Waterfront, Tower D, POS. Friday, September 27, 2013. - FILE PHOTO

OPPOSITION Senator Anil Roberts was defiant on Wednesday, the day after he was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Senate.

Delivering the ruling before the adjournment of the sitting on Tuesday, Senate Vice-President Nigel De Freitas agreed with a submission by Leader of Government Business Franklin Khan that a prima-facie case had been made against Roberts over comments he made on his social media show douglAR Politics on February 23 and 24. De Freitas directed the matter to be referred to the committee.

Roberts declared, "I have total confidence in the PNM-appointed president of the Senate, allowing the PNM-appointed vice-president of the Senate to rule on a motion made by the PNM leader of government business to send me to the PNM-weighted Privileges Committee.

"I await my chance to plead my case before the impartial, constitutional, democratic Privileges Committee."

Roberts was baffled by what comments he made had offended the PNM. He said that question should be posed to Khan, Senate President Christine Kangaloo and De Freitas.

"I have no idea. They said it was a fairytale that I told. So we shall wait and see."

Asked if he believed he will be vindicated, Roberts reiterated, "I have confidence in the democratic situation that involves a PNM president of the Senate, a PNM vice-president of the Senate, a PNM leader of government business and a PNM privileges committee to adjudicate on a UNC senator."

Roberts also said his referral to the committee will not influence what he says on his show.

In response to Roberts' referral to the committee, UNC PRO Kirk Meighoo said, "We are looking to make an official statement on the matter soon."

In raising a motion of privilege against Roberts during Tuesday's Senate sitting, Khan argued that on his show, Roberts made statements which brought Kangaloo and the entire Senate into disrepute. Khan said on his show, Roberts referred to himself as "Booming Voice" and the Senate as a "kangaroo court."

He argued Roberts' statements were "in direct contravention" of a ruling made by Kangaloo on December 10, 2020, when she asked Roberts to desist from reflecting on the partiality of the Senate President. Kangaloo said she would defer the decision on this matter to De Freitas.

At the start of the sitting, Kangaloo said during the current parliamentary session, she has had to speak to senators about their conduct and some senators can often be seen congratulating each other on the very conduct that has at times caused her to rise to appeal for "adherence to mature behaviour."

The committee is chaired by Kangaloo. The other members are De Freitas; Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell; Opposition Senator Wade Mark; and Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine.

Since she was mentioned by Roberts in his comments, Kangaloo will recuse herself from the committee's meetings on this matter. De Freitas will chair the committee for those meetings.

Newsday was told the committee cannot impose any specific sanctions and is guided by established practice and conventions in the UK Parliament. Under Senate Standing Order 53(5), the presiding officer has the power to direct a senator guilty of disorderly conduct to leave the sitting for the rest of the day.

Should this sanction prove insufficient, Standing Order 53(8) allows for a senator to be suspended "from the service of the Senate". This means a senator cannot participate in sittings, serve or vote on any committee or file questions during the period of suspension.

That period varies from seven days (first time) to 30 days (second time) to the remainder of the parliamentary session for any further offences. Suspended senators are not paid any remuneration or allowance they are entitled to. Senators, who are not government ministers or parliamentary secretaries, are paid a monthly salary of $13,060.