Al-Rawi: Tobago’s democracy at stake

AG Faris Al-Rawi -

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has warned that “democracy is at stake” in Tobago unless the six-six electoral deadlock is resolved.

After sounding this warning in the Senate on Tuesday, Al-Rawi steadfastly held to the Government’s position that the THA Amendment Bill 2021 is the best legislative solution which can be “brought to bear to solve what is now a constitutional crisis in Tobago.” The bill was passed in the House of Representatives on February 19 by margin of 20 to 18.

Even as the bill was being debated in the Senate on Tuesday, the Prime Minister has scheduled a meeting on March 3 with the 12 assemblymen, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and other former top officials, in Tobago for “civil conversations on matters of interest for Tobago.”

As he opened debate on the bill, Al-Rawi explained that all of the country’s laws are designed “to tackle a mischief.” According to Al-Rawi, “In this case, the mischief that is afoot, is the democratic constitution of a legislature (the THA).”

He reminded senators that since January 28, when the six PNM and six PDP assemblymen were sworn in, both sides failed to agree on the election of a presiding officer.

“The deadlock stood at the door of the THA and still stands and prevents the election of a presiding officer.”

Al-Rawi explained that the presiding officer “is the kingmaker” and until one is elected, “nothing else can pass,” including the election of a chief secretary.

“The Tobago executive council needs to be supervised by an assembly that can call them to account for expenditure, that can examine them, that can discharge the desires of the elected representatives who of course bring the interests of their constituents to the fore.” He reiterated the PNM’s rejection of arguments from the PDP and UNC that the Clerk of the Assembly is empowered to elect a presiding officer.

The inability to elect a presiding officer, Al-Rawi continued, reflects the ridiculousness of the argument that “my six is bigger than your six.”

He reminded there is no provision in law that allows for the drawing of lots to elect a presiding officer and that the popular vote cannot be used to determine who controls the THA.

“The PNM won the popular vote but does that matter? No!”

Al-Rawi said there has been no litigation to break the deadlock. “That’s a very telling story.” He added, “The court is effectively out of place in the Separation of Powers argument.” Even with the bill seeking to increase the number of electoral districts from 12 to 15, Al-Rawi said there could still be a seven-seven-one electoral tie scenario.

He explained the bill proposes a 104-day period after the date of the primary election to resolve such a scenario.