Act swiftly to protect us

THE EDITOR: Can the citizens of this country really feel safe in the face of mounting criminal activities?

Out of griping fear, the majority of people no longer enjoy their personal liberties as outlined in the Constitution. Many feel imprisoned in their homes. Church attendance and economic activities are negatively impacted as our once safe and peaceful environment seems to be under the dark and dismal shadows of crime and lawlessness.

Criminals perpetrate their devious acts and obtain leniency from the law. Such unholy creatures may commit all manner of evil and stand outside the prison walls with that “Chucky look” on their faces while they contemplate further misdoings.

Our citizens may forever be in the Twilight Zone unless the law ceases to function as an donkey. We need to reflect on the physical and psychological effects experienced by victims. The law needs to act expeditiously to stop criminals in their tracks. We need to understand that criminals are beasts in human form. They must not be made to feel like children in a candy store.

The use of the cat-o’-nine-tails will act as a deterrent. Above all, the resumption of hangings will surely bring an end to the ungodly spectrum of murder. The law needs to act swiftly or else our nation may experience a horrifying tidal wave of lawlessness.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail