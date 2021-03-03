99 active, 6 new covid19 cases

There are now 99 active covid19 cases and six new cases recorded by the Ministry of Health.

The new cases reflect samples taken between February 28 and March 2.

In its update on Wednesday, the ministry said since March 2020, there have now been 7,723 cases of covid19 in TT.

The number of deaths remains at 139.

There are 14 people in hospital, five patients in step-down facilities, 365 in state quarantine and 74 in home isolation.

The total number of samples tested to date is 98, 096. Of those tests, 46, 477 were done at private facilities.