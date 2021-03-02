TTCB, Rowley congratulate Red Force for Super50 victory

Red Force players celebrate with the Super50 trophy after beating Guyana Jaguars in the final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, Saturday. - CWI Media

THE TT Cricket Board is overjoyed and proud of the performance of the TT Red Force CG Insurance Super50 Cup team which on Saturday comprehensively defeated the Guyana Jaguars by 152 runs in the regional 50-Overs final in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Prime Minister also praised Red Force. On Facebook Dr Rowley said, “Congratulations to the Red Force for a clinical exhibition of teamwork and talent. Champions by design and execution. Best wishes for the future. Keep inspiring our nation especially our young talent in every sphere of activity. Well done.”

In a media release, the TTCB said the Red Force dominance throughout the tournament was evidenced by their undefeated run which culminated with a record-breaking 13th championship title in overwhelming fashion.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath hailed the team effort under its captain Kieron Pollard and described the outstanding individual performances of Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, young Jayden Seales and veterans Ravi Rampaul and Imran Khan as crucial to the tournament victory.

“However, none of this could have been possible without the support of our valuable stakeholders and I want to recognise the patronage we received from the Sports Company of TT (SporTT), under the chairmanship of Mr Douglas Camacho, and his entire board.

“I would also like to extend our appreciation to Mr Justin Latapy-George and his department at SporTT for their assistance in approving our request which was made for additional support staff that accompanied the team. I think had it not been for the backing of SporTT, the notable accomplishments of the team may not have been achieved,” said Bassarath on Sunday.

The TTCB boss said the Red Force victory is very important for TT’s cricket as it’s always very pleasing to see a national team bring home a major title of this nature. “What makes this even more remarkable is the fact that it was achieved during the covid19 pandemic, during which things have been very difficult for our players. Our cricketers had to undertake the quarantine process many times before and after their arrival in Antigua and Barbuda and have made many personal sacrifices in ensuring that they represent their country with pride and distinction, something which they knew that the Republic of TT needed at this time,” Bassarath said.

He said the players were very aware of what was taking place at the start of the tournament with the Andrea Bharatt issue in the headlines back home, and Pollard spoke on this issue to the media at the start of our second preliminary match.

For that match also, the Red Force players wore pink armbands in support of Bharatt, Ashanti Riley and all of the women of TT who have been victims of gender violence.

The long journey to the victor’s podium at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, however, started October 17, 2020 during a TTCB national executive retreat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. “The process of renewal started there and the TTCB was later bold enough to appoint a new head coach, Mr David Furlonge, and a new manager, Mr Sebastian Edwards. We even named a new senior selection panel and were criticized in some quarters for these actions.

“However, we have stood the test of time and indeed are very proud today about the decisions which were taken and the results achieved. We were well aware that success would come to TT once we took the right decisions and the TTCB executive should be complimented for doing so in the best interest of our team, and cricket in general,” Bassarath stated. He said Pollard is an excellent captain who leads from the front. “He is very aggressive and has been pivotal in the success of our team. He is very passionate about the game and each decision taken by him is for the benefit of all concerned,” Bassarath said.

He said Pollard has made a habit of winning and this extraordinary trait has undeniably trickled down to other members of the team during the CG Super50 Cup.

Bassarath said that Pollard will not be available to lead the Red Force in the West Indies Four-Day Championship later this year as the hard-hitting all-rounder will be engaged in the IPL tournament in India at that time.

“I believe Mr Darren Bravo will be appointed to captain the team. He is available and having captained the team last year when we placed second in the four-day tournament before the covid19 pandemic brought a halt to all cricket in the region,” said Bassarath.

He said the TTCB national executive plans to meet with the Red Force management team soon after they return from Antigua and Barbuda and have completed their quarantine period.

“We are going to sit down and plan ahead as to how to approach the regional four-day tournament,” he said.

“Again, we have every intention of submitting another request to the Sports Company, for some additional support staff for the regional four-day tournament. I hope that this request will also be approved as was done for the CG Super50 Cup and I look forward to a very competitive and rewarding CWI league competition. We are not going to rule out victory in this tournament because the players want to do well and want to bring the regional four-day title to our shores for the people of TT,” he said.