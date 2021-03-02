Tobago man died from gunshot wounds

Snr Supt of the Tobago Division Anand Ramesar says the police are working on several leads into the death of 21-year-old Isaiah Thomas.

However, he told Newsday on Tuesday. "We don’t want to make anything public right now.”

Ramesar could not say if an autopsy had been done on Thomas’s body.

“I have not gotten any reports, But it is very likely the death would have been caused by gunshot wounds.”

Thomas’s body was found floating in a river on Saturday near the Lambeau bridge.

He was the nephew of UNC activist Barrington “Skippy” Thomas.

Investigations are continuing.