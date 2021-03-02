Time to make WASA better

THE EDITOR: The facts about WASA are now in the public domain and it therefore can no longer operate in the same way. This is not new so forget any blame game, they all had a chance to correct the ills that have plagued the public utility for decades.

I thank Minister Garvin Gonzales for his honesty in revealing the state of affairs at WASA. If we are going to see a change he will have to begin putting a plan in place and I believe that is his intention.

I listened to PSA head Winston Duke and it’s understandable he would to defend WASA and its workers. But any level-headed person will see that there is an urgent need for restructuring the company – from top to bottom.

For example, in the way things are done, the excessive overtime, the number of managers, the quality of service, etc. This is the reality those in charge need to face. As is so often said by Prime Minister Dr Rowley, we are living in tough times. And tough times require tough decisions.

I believe WASA can become a profitable company without having to privatise it. The Government and those in charge need to sit down and properly address the situation. They must work towards a better WASA.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail