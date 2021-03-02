Third covid19 case in Tobago in 3 days

Photo courtesy CDC.

For the third straight day, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has announced a new covid19 case in Tobago. The latest case takes the active total on the island to three.

Before Sunday, there had been no active covid19 case in Tobago for 30 days.

The division said 2,963 samples had been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing.

The number of samples that tested positive for covid19 is 158.

There have been two deaths.