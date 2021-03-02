St Vincent volcano dome still growing

The enlarged dome at the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent - Photo courtesy UWI Seismic Research Centre

Satellite images of the La Soufrière volcano have confirmed that the dome formed by the activity which began last July continues to grow slowly.

Officials at the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), St Vincent and the Grenadines, said there had been no other untoward activity, as was being reported.

In a release, NEMO SVG said the results of the testing of the gas given off by the new dome remain unchanged. It consists of water vapour, carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, and sulphur dioxide. It said the ongoing outflow of magma onto the crater floor continues with periodic changes in the rate of dome growth.

NEMO said during last week the monitoring team began constructing a new seismic station at the National Parks Interpretation Centre at Bamboo Range on the eastern (Windward side) of the volcano.

Dr Michal Camejo-Harry of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, who is part of a team from the centre staying in St Vincent, said she had been installing sensors in different areas to detect ground deformation.

“These sensors detect the movement of the earth as well as of gases and lava underneath, which can’t necessarily be seen. Another instrument, called a reflector, is used to monitor changes in the southwest crater wall to detect if collapse is imminent. This information can be used to advise authorities if there are any changes in the volcano.”

UWI-SRC electronics team member Garth Mannette said the USGS-USAID Volcano Disaster Assistance Programme recently donated equipment for three additional stations in St Vincent. He said he had been installing the equipment at various points around the island.

“The sensors at these stations will send the information to Georgetown and these will be transmitted to Trinidad so there will be a real-time response in terms of getting information on ground vibrations back to TT for processing.”

NEMO reminded the public that no evacuation order or notice had been issued. But it continued to appeal to the local public not to visit the volcano, and especially not to go into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.