Selectors should seek to expose young Windies talent

-

They have done it. The TT cricket team last Saturday won the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 tournament; the first time since 2016.

Their faultless display in not losing a single game is a performance to cherish. Skipper Kieron Pollard and coach David Furlonge must be extremely proud of their players who never put a foot wrong. They completed the seven matches unbeaten, though, more than that, they never looked like losing a single game. It was an astounding achievement.

Congratulations to all concerned; management, players and staff on a job well done.

The same cannot be said for the West Indies selectors. They have gone for experience as the answer to getting West Indies (WI) white-ball cricket back on track. After disastrous performances in two T20s against New Zealand and three One-Day Internationals (50 overs) in Bangladesh last January and February there are notable changes for the T20 team that challenges Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.

There is no doubting the talent of the players chosen, although one has to consider the fitness and mobility of these cricketers.

In T20 cricket, quick movement and pick-ups in the field is a vital necessity as is running between the wickets.

There are three T20 games against Sri Lanka, all will take place on the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Several games were played on that ground during the CWI Super50.

The pitches have stood up nicely, however, the outfield is not up to standard, being quite bumpy. The playing schedule is on March 3,5 and 7.

Chris Gayle is one of the finest cricketers to have ever represented the WI.

At present, he is one of the most sought after batsmen for several franchises world-wide. Generally speaking, the level of play and its intensity is much less in these make-up club sides with various names and the result isn’t critical as there is always another game, and/or another tournament. I’m afraid in international cricket, a more dynamic force has to be engaged for success.

Gayle possesses this dynamism when he’s batting.

One has to weigh his strength as a batsman against his weakness in the field plus his running between the wickets, to discern how they balance. After all, he’s in his 42nd year and although he’s never been quick between the wickets or on the field, he’s still potent when he’s batting. The other matter is injury. During the past two years, he’s suffered muscle injuries that caused him to miss games in almost every tournament he has played.

Dwayne Bravo is in his 38th year and is also injury prone. A fine cricketer in his heyday, he’s liable to spend more time on the healing table than on the field of play.

Fidel Edwards was 39 last month. For a fast bowler and the pressures he has to exert on his body, it will take a lot out of him. He’s another that has problems with injuries. It doesn’t get any easier with age.

Three players in one team at risk of injury is a big chance to take in international cricket. And why not expose the talent now, of the young ones who would benefit through the experience, which will be needed by the time the T20 World Cup (WC) rolls around later this year?

Are the selectors sights fixed on the WC in India? Therefore it is of interest to choose the players who are not only skilful but are fit enough to be useful to the team’s goal. We will not be only participants but also defending champions. Selectors may be tempted to put forward that it is only 20 overs per team so that it ought not to take too much out of the bowler who only has a maximum of four overs to bowl. On the other hand, the fieldsman is only on the field for 20 overs.

My point is that the intensity of competition can create such stress on the body to compromise one’s ability to perform. It’s not only physical but could be very emotional with the type of passion needed to bowl and field expertly for an hour and a half in an international contest. This is not franchise cricket in which one is paid for his services then club A beats club B and who cares? Representing one’s country comes at a higher premium. And an ageing team at this stage is not wise preparation. That is like trying to go forward in reverse gear.