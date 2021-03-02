PWT to discuss screenplay writing

Playwright Shelby Outar - Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago

THE Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) will feature the reading of a screenplay for an untitled series on March 3.

The series will continue online due to the covid19 precautions. The reading is via Zoom only, on March 3 at 7 pm.

This untitled series explores the history of various forms of theatre in TT, said a media release. The concept and playwriting are by members of the playwrights circle, Safaa, Shelby Outar, Judith Theodore and Joel Phillip. Following the reading of the script, the subsequent discussion will also include approaches to writing screenplays which encompass interview, demonstration and storytelling.

The series is an NDATT project in collaboration with the TT Performing Arts Network and Black Collar Creative.

The PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in on Zoom to listen to the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwrights in further development of the script.

The Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88025702308 Meeting ID: 880 2570 2308.

The PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. For more info or to submit a script for reading in the monthly series: e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; or call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; or Facebook, and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt.