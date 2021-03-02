Police get orders to forfeit $.5m in seized cash

POLICE have received cash detention court orders to forfeit close to $.5 million, which will be deposited into an interest-bearing seized asset in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act.

In a release on Tuesday, the police said their Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) received three orders to forfeit $426,078.95 in three cases.

In the first case, FIB officers seized cash – TT$308,620; US$3,692; £1,830; CAN$140; and $10 said to be from the Netherlands, from Chris Harry, of Nanan Road, Lower Aranguez, on March 24, 2016.

A magistrate approved a detention order for the police to continue their investigations into the origin of the cash.

The release said the US, Canadian and British currency were converted to TT at the prevailing market rate, amounting to $350,877.95, and delivered to the Comptroller of Accounts in accordance with section 38(5) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Netherlands currency was not accepted by the Central Bank but was kept as an exhibit, the police said.

After investigations, a file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions and on October 6, 2017, an application was made to forfeit the cash.

On Monday, after a lengthy trial, Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle granted the application at a virtual hearing. She ordered that the money, along with accrued interest, should be deposited in the seized asset fund.

The State was represented by attorney Dylan Martin, Harry was represented by attorney Keith Beckles.

In the second case, police said $33,000 was seized from Keith Huggins by acting Sgt Davidson of the Barataria police on March 28, 2018.

A detention order was sought and granted to allow him to continue his investigations. On March 27, 2020, an application was made for the forfeiture of the cash and on Monday, Earle-Caddle gave the police permission to seize the cash, which will also be deposited in the seized asset fund.

The State was represented by prosecutor Jennifer Osbourne. Attorney Lemuel Murphy represented Huggins.

In the third case, $32,200 and US$50 were seized from Gabriella Jardine in 2018.

Police said on April 30, 2018, Sgt Perry of the West End station applied for a detention order, which the chief magistrate granted.

Cpl Nisbett of the FIB continued investigations and on March 27, 2020, an application was made for the forfeiture of the cash.

On Monday, at a virtual hearing, Earle-Caddle granted the application. The State was represented by attorney Kateisha Ambrose. Attorney Ian Brooks represented Jardine.

In a separate matter, Jardine was fined $20,000 on Monday after she was found guilty of trafficking 1.1 kilogrammes of marijuana.

She had been arrested in 2019 after a car crash on Panka Street, St James. Police said then, Western Division Task Force officers, PCa McClean, Sahadath and Davis, WPC Mathews, Sgt Hudlin, and Traffic Branch officers, responded to a report of an accident.

They saw a crashed Nissan Note and when they went to assist, found two brown packages in the car, which contained marijuana.