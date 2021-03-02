Parkites move to top spot in TT Champions League

Derron Douglas of Queen’s Park table tennis club. -

QUEEN’S PARK rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Southerners 3-2 on Sunday, at the Siparia Community Centre, in a Round Two encounter of the TT (Table Tennis) Champions League.

With the result, the Parkites moved to the top spot with 19 points, with Southerners in fifth place with 14 points.

On 18 points are Solo Crusaders, Hillview Renegades and WASA, while Servivors (12) and D’Abadie Youths (nine) round off the seven-team standings.

On Sunday, Derron Douglas of Queen’s Park got his team off on a winning note with a 11-3, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9 victory over Kevin Redhead.

But Southerners responded with victories in their next two matches.

Anson Lowkie overcame the challenge of Parkites’ Joshua Maxwell 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 and Terry Corbin brushed aside Javier King 12-10, 11-7, 12-10.

The visitors, trailing 2-1 in the contest, turned things around in dramatic fashion with straight set wins to secure the tie.

Douglas blanked Lowkie 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 and Maxwell took care of Redhead 12-10, 15-13, 11-7.