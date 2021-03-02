Only 97 have covid19

TRINIDAD and Tobago, as of Tuesday, had fewer than 100 people infected with the covid19 virus, according to the Ministry of Health's latest update.

The statement said the country has 97 active cases, with just one new case reported for February 27-March 1.

There was no increase in the death toll which remains at 139.

In all, TT has had 7,717 covid19 cases, of whom 7,481 have recovered. Some 15 patients remain in hospital.

Otherwise some five patients are in step-down facilities, 389 are in state quarantine and 76 in home isolation.

To date 97,783 covid19 tests have been done since last March, of which 46,477 were done privately.