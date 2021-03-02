New driving, regulations tests coming

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke speaks about changes coming to the Licensing Division. - ROGER JACOB

In the coming months, Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke will introduce a new regulations test for class three vehicles and new driving tests for first-issue permits.

These changes are aimed at improving the quality of drivers, reducing accidents and road fatalities and consequently saving lives.

Newsday spoke with Clarke on Monday, when he touched on some of his plans for the continued modification of the Transport Division.

He intends to introduce a revised regulations exam and criteria for driving tests.

For the new driving test, the student will be required to perform a self-check on the car before beginning the yard test, in which the student is required to make a three-point turn, in a box, without touching the line.

“We want to ensure that before someone sits in a vehicle, the requirement is that students check the vehicle before they drive. You must be able to see if the brake light is working, ensure the vehicle carries an inspection sticker. All this is part of driving, not just 'sit in a vehicle and adjust the seatbelt.'”

Students unable to do a proper check will fail the test.

The Traffic Management branch is already working to ensure all boxes for the three-point turn are the same size at all licensing offices.

For the road test, Clarke said one officer will be assigned to do yard tests and a different officer will do the road test.

“We want to see if we could ramp up the staff so we don't have one person doing both the yard and road test, because we believe that it's not healthy for operation and should be done by different parties. But due to the resource challenges, we have not been doing that.

“We are also looking very carefully at systems whereby we can bring mechanisms that can give you (the learner driver) a warning when you touch the line – there'll be a notification. So you cannot suggest to the examiner, 'I didn't touch the pole or line,' – so to move that subjectivity from the students.”

He said another major focus is to develop a standardised driving test where every student has the same experience.

“We have had situations where some students may drive two miles, some drive one, some drive half of a mile and without any proper measuring mechanism. So we are seeking to bring systems in place that we will ensure that that vehicle will cover the required distance with the student in the vehicle. We will have adequate GPS tracking to monitor that that vehicle covered the required mileage.”

This is to ensure the student has adequate experience to qualify for a permit.

He said ensuring every student has an equal experience usually goes hand in hand with ensuring the driving test routes are suitable. So another aim is to have the proper signage. “We don't have all the adequate signs. Some would do a driving test and it's only two signs they would see.”

The new driving test will be rolled out over two years, but the new regulations test will be implemented within the next two months.

“The content (of the regulations) will change and even some of the rules that govern the exam. We realised exams are one in which people can almost predict and, while I have no challenge with that, we don't think the exam content seeks to address the challenges (on the road) that are being faced right now.

“We don't think the exam content deals with the new system, the new laws, the speed as well as the fixed penalty, the penalty for tinting.”