Moonilal not intimidated by Jeremie's legal letter

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal holds the pre-action protocol letter he received from former attorney general John Jeremie for comments about a CCTV contract. Moonilal spoke to the media in Debe on Saturday. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says he was not moved by the threat of legal action as he continued to question whether there was a link between former Attorney General John Jeremie and a Canadian firm for the issuance of a government contract for CCTV cameras.

On February 11, during the UNC's Virtual Pavement Report, Moonilal alleged that there was a link between Johnson's Control, which received an $84 million contract, and a local company Energy Dynamics Ltd, of which Jeremie is a director.

In response Jeremie issued a pre-action protocol letter threatening to sue Moonilal for defamation.

During the UNC's virtual Monday Night Forum, Moonilal dismissed the letter, saying he did not feel threatened by legal action and continued to call for answers on whether there was any connection between Jeremie and the company.

Moonilal also dismissed Jeremie's claims that he had damaged his reputation and integrity.

"I want to remind Mr Jeremie when the Law Association in 2009 passed a motion of no confidence in him as Attorney General for 'reported attempts to improperly and illegally interfere with the criminal prosecutions for political purposes,' he didn't sue the Law Association for negatively impacting his integrity. He sued Roodal Moonilal.

"But that will not stop us. We will continue to raise this matter in the public interest until they tell us once and for all why they cancelled the open tender. This will not go away."

He also asserted that CCTV cameras were in need of maintenance and if adequate, working security cameras were available lives could have been saved.