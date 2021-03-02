Moonilal: Government should thank Kamla for writing to Indian PM

Dr Roodal Moonilal

Oropouche South MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on Monday defended Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago.

He called on the government to thank her for her efforts.

Speaking at the UNC's virtual Monday Night Forum, Moonilal responded to criticism of Persad-Bissessar's letter by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne.

He accused the government of falling short of its responsibilities to the nation and said his leader was well within her right to seek the best interest of TT's people.

"They were sitting on their hands in Port of Spain waiting for the government of India, which is supplying 60 per cent of the vaccines of the world. They were waiting for India to come and look for us with a torchlight to ask us if we wanted vaccines. They were gambling with the lives of the people of this country.

"Today the temerity, the vileness of Amery Browne to question the political leader, She was right, because if they were sitting on their hands, Kamla Persad-Bissessar acted because they did nothing."

Moonilal also responded to the charge that Persad-Bissessar as an opposition leader was out of place in communicating directly with a foreign head of state, asserting that the current prime minister, while in opposition, held discussions over the proposed Sandals hotel and resort in Tobago.