Masonic charity donates $10,000 to Princess Elizabeth Home

President of the Princess Elizabeth Home for Handicapped Children Doctor Calvin Inalsingh, left, and CEO Jan Sirjusing hold up a donation received from Freemasons of TT members Rajendra Bhagwat, second from right, and Gerald Mendes at the home on Ariapita Avenue, last Friday. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Princess Elizabeth Home for Handicapped Children received a $10,000 donation from the Freemasons of TT, Scottish constitution, Masonic charitable organisation.

The cheque was handed over to the home’s CEO Jan Sirjusingh and President Dr Calvin Inalsingh on Friday.

The donation will be directed to the construction of an orthopaedic wing on the property.

Sirjusingh said currently the surgical wards, operating theatre, and the clinic are in three different locations which are not covered, making it difficult to move patients especially when it is raining.

Sirjusingh gave Newsday a tour of the new wing, still under construction, where all three departments will be housed under one roof. She said the project would help improve efficiency and patient quality care.

District grandmaster of the Scottish constitution Rajendra Bhagwat and deputy district grandmaster Gerald Mendes said the charity makes donations throughout the year. This year, it participated in an island-wide food hamper drive and donated tablets to students in online classes.

The donation to the Princess Elizabeth Home came about after Bhagwat was told about the work being done at the institution by a friend.

Bhagwat also said the charity periodically donates to different non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Scouts and the Police Youth Club.