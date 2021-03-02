Man get licks after meeting Facebook friend in Freeport

A man who decided to meet a female Facebook friend in person on Sunday night claimed that three men falsely imprisoned, robbed, and sexually assaulted him moments after meeting her.

The man, a 35-year-old security officer and former SRP, said he met the young woman, identified only as Kimberly, a few months ago on social media. He had never met her in real life.

They arranged to meet at Freeport. He reported that around 10.30 pm on Sunday, he drove to the agreed meeting-point.

When he arrived, the woman got into his car and asked him to reverse into a nearby track and he complied.

As soon as he parked, a man holding an object resembling a gun and a wooden baseball bat and another with a cutlass walked towards the car.

The woman got out and left him to fend for himself. She was not hurt.

The unknown men beat him, then tied him up. A third man joined in and ordered the security guard to do an act with the accomplice’s toes.

He managed to escape and sought help from a nearby resident, then called the police. The victim reported that the men stole $1,000, a laptop worth $6,000 and a cell phone worth $800.

Freeport and Central Division police are investigating.