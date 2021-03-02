Economic, cultural, social impact of tourism in TT

THE EDITOR: "The Caribbean is one of the most tourism-dependant regions in the world. The tourism sector in the Caribbean is a significant contributor to income, employment, foreign exchange, and growth of a region.” That’s from the National Tourism Policy of TT, 2010.

Our travel and tourism industry is met with challenges provoked by the covid19 global pandemic. This has greatly affected our international tourism due to the adverse economic climate and travel restrictions.

Yet, during this time TT remains resilient. We are faced with moral quandaries. Despite being circumscribed, an apposite and trenchant position is being carefully considered by our government which offers opportunities for the advancement and appreciation of new technologies to enhance the scope of our tourism product.

TT has continuously developed synergistic ties with key stakeholders to encourage intra-Caribbean tourism and international relations. Particularly, the support of the Ministry of Health, Carpha (Caribbean Public Health Agency) and Costaat (College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts) would be excellent in delivering training in covid19 health and safety protocols, especially for the hospitality industry.

For that reason, the assiduous work of the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Senator Randall Mitchell, is commendable and strongly evinces equanimity. We are seeing tremendous developments in tourism awareness, management and planning capacities, innovations in product development as it pertains to marketing tools and promotion. This has thus sustained our socio-economic and cultural linkages.

More so, the Draft Revised National Tourism Policy, 2020-2030, adopts an approach for sustainable tourism, guided strategically by modern information, communication technologies and interoperability. Therefore, the investment in digitisation and its transformation fits ideally with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 – Partnership for the Goals.

This strengthens the means of implementation and revitalises the marketing strategies explored through the new website VisitTrinidadtt.com found in one repository, citing the article in the Newsday headed "Tourism Minister: Airlines want to fly to TT post-covid19," dated December 2, 2020.

Indeed, this would assure customers that mechanisms put forward would ensure a worthwhile travel experience and fully acknowledge the plaudits and predilection of stakeholders.

Focal points were also considered regarding the expectations for an increase in the participation of local communities. It resonates with the support of our culture, the arts, and the preservation of historic landmarks and artefacts. Its unique facet is a highly differentiated tourism product. Our greatest assets derive from an appreciation of our history, culture, and tradition.

Therefore, it is certainly assuring that the public sector agencies, Tourism Trinidad Ltd and Tobago Tourism Agency, have done well in co-ordinating the development of the tourism sector created through appropriate institutional frameworks despite the economic challenges.

TT has indeed emerged as a local, regional, and international player useful in global diplomacy to receive affirmative engagements.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain