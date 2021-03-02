Caroni MP: Beware of plot to privatise WASA

Arnold Ram

Hours after president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke told Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) staff to stay at home on Tuesday, Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram called on the public to be wary of a government plot to privatise the company.

Speaking at the UNC's virtual Monday Night Forum, Ram accused the government, through Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, of starting a smear campaign against WASA by touting it as wasteful and inefficient, to sway public support in favour of privatising its operations.

Citing newspaper articles, Ram said similar tactics were used against Petrotrin in the lead-up to its closure and warned that changes in WASA's management were only short-term solutions to long-standing issues of resource management.

"You all will soon realise what this government is doing: they are berating and vilifying the workers of WASA in an attempt to gain public sympathy and for the public to heap scorn on the WASA workers.

"Your memory will serve well that it was the same narrative that was initiated against Petrotrin. Soon you will hear how much a cleaner in WASA is working for, how much a labourer is working for.

"All this fanfare to announce there is a change in CEO, where a politically-appointed chairman will serve as executive director. Let me remind you all, it was a similar arrangement that led to the demise of Petrotrin."

Commenting on reports that Gonzales had expressed concern that WASA owed money to the wife of Watson Duke, Ram said he found it hypocritical that similar apprehension was not met when the wives of ministers were reportedly involved in receiving state contracts.

"I want to ask the Minister of Public Utilities, did Watson Duke give his wife these contracts? Did he have to recuse himself from the boardroom? I am sure he did not.

"On the other hand, did the Minister of Public Utilities not see serious concern between the Cabinet and the wives and family of his colleagues? What about Faris Al-Rawi and the $23 million per year in government rentals?

"What say you on the government purchase of Kay Donna for the Curepe interchange, the amount of which the government has refused to divulge to the public?"

Ram called on the government to come clean on any intention to phase out operations forWASA and formulate a strategy to improve the efficiency and workflow of operations.