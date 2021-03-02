Baby escapes injury in Shirvan accident

A woman, left, holds a baby in her arms after she got in an accident on Shirvan Road on Sunday. A passenger, who was injured, lies on the ground in pain. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

A baby escaped serious harm on Sunday during a single-car accident along Shirvan Road, Tobago.

According to reports, a woman was driving her car north along Shirvan Road when she lost control and swerved into a drain. A woman, who was one of the passengers, received the brunt of the damage and was heard writhing in pain on the grass after she got out the vehicle. The driver and the baby were relatively unscathed.

Police are investigating.