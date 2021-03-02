4 men in San Fernando hospital after being shot

Stock photo

FOUR men are in the San Fernando General Hospital after being shot by an unknown man on Monday night.

A report said around 7.30 pm, the four were at Johnstone Street, San Fernando.

They are 37-year-old Adrian Calliste of South Oropouche, 39-year-old Dillon Thompson of Santa Flora, and Sherene Khan, 39, and Kareen Willson, 25, of San Fernando .

A white vehicle with heavily-tinted windows pulled up and the male driver asked Khan for a dancehall CD.

He then fired several shots at all the men and drove off.

Calliste was hit in the left leg, Khan was grazed on his right arm, Wilson was shot in the abdomen and Thompson was shot in the left leg.

The four are in stable condition.

Ten nine-millimetre spent shells were found.

Investigations are continuing.