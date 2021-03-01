Woman, 2 men charged for physically, sexually abusing children

A woman and two men were charged for abusing three girls in two unrelated incidents across Trinidad and Tobago.

A police media release on Monday reported that in the first incident, a 36-year-old Cumuto man was arrested on Friday after a report that he sexually assaulted the girl.

The man. who works as a security guard, was charged by members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) on Sunday with one count of sexual penetration and one count of sexually touching a female minor.

The charge was laid by WPC Spencer.

In the second incident a 26-year-old man and woman were arrested and charged with one count of child cruelty.

The couple were arrested after police received reports from two girls that their parents had assaulted them with household items and their bare hands.

The Maraval man and Carenage woman were arrested last Friday by police and charged by WPCs Johnson-Eccles and Beckles of the Child Protection Unit.

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Northern Division Task Force assisted the CPU with the arrests.

Investigations were supported by Snr Supt Oswain Subero of the IATF, acting W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Roberts, Sgt James and WPC Dorman.