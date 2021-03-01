Three new covid19 cases, no new deaths

File photo

There are three new covid19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago and no new deaths.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Monday reported that there are 103 active cases in the country at present.

The total number of deaths remained at 139. The last covid19-related death was recorded on February 19.

The last time new covid19 cases rose to double digits was on February 20, when ten additional cases were recorded.

The release said eight additional patients had recovered from the virus, and two additional people hospitalised, bringing that total to 14.

Since the pandemic began there have been a total of 7,716 cases.