Suspected covid19 case in Diego Martin school

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Ministry of Education and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) were investigating claims of a possible covid19 case at the Diego Martin North Secondary School on Monday.

Newsday received reports on Monday that a teacher had been sent home to self-quarantine after the school administration suspected her of having the virus.

Teachers and students in forms four, five, and six have been having blended classes with some face-to-face classes as students prepare for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Contacted for comment, president of TTUTA Antonia De Freitas said the matter was still under investigation.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly said as of Monday afternoon, the ministry had been advised of the situation.

But she said, “At this time, no school closure has been recommended, as the teacher does not have a positive covid19 test, and her last interaction with 11 students was under strict safety protocols.”