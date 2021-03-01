School maxi drivers raise money concerns

Rodney Ramlogan, President of School Maxi Association spoke with it's members who assembled at Kings Wharf, San Fernando on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton

SCHOOL Maxi Taxi Association president Rodney Ramlogan on Monday said the association wants to meet with the Education Ministry to discuss the fees paid to their drivers to transport students to and from school during the covid19 pandemic.

Speaking with reporters at the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) terminal in San Fernando, Ramlogan claimed, "The money that the Government is offering us to do these trips, it is not feasible."

He explained, "The ministry does the payment, The PTSC is our main contractor who hires our services."

He said the physical reopening of schools for certain categories of students, together with covid19 regulations, means maxi taxis carry less than their usual numbers of students to and from school.A large maxi may only carry 14 students and a small one carries six. He also said the maxis are limited to one trip.

"We understand the problem – but we want to live too. We want to survive."

As an example, Ramlogan said drivers of small maxis are being paid fees of $82 per day for a trip, but this does not cover the cost of diesel, which is $100. For large maxis, he said the cost per trip is between $150 and $250 per day.

Ramlogan claimed there is no proper strategy in place to ensure that maxis go to the schools which need their services. He also said maxi drivers experience challenges in getting their vehicles inspected, with costs ranging between $12,000 and $15,000.

Despite these challenges, Ramlogan said, "We are still willing to work with the PTSC and the Government, but we need for them to come forward and have some respect for us."

Saying the association has been providing this service for the last 32 years, Ramlogan said, "Every driver knows that from the time a child enters their maxis, they are responsible for that child's well-being from point A to school and where your drop-off point is on evenings."

Referring to the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt last month, Ramlogan said, "Nobody wants their children to be travelling, girl or boy. So the Government needs to be serious and get this thing going properly."

Ramlogan said he has written to the ministry and the PTSC. While the ministry had arranged a virtual meeting with the association last November, Ramlogan said the meeting was cancelled. "I don't know the reason why."

In response, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, "School transport began last week with about 50 per cent of the drivers. The issue is that their vehicle capacity is reduced as per covid regulations."

She explained this means that "the price per maxi has been reduced as well." Gadsby-Dolly added, "Some drivers have accepted the rate, some have not."

Asked if the ministry would be meeting with the association to address its concerns, Gadsby-Dolly replied,"There is no planned meeting at this time, nor is there any difficulty with one, should it become necessary."