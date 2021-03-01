Retired Newsday reporter Dhalai laid to rest

Retired Newsday court editor Azard Ali (left) and Joshua Dhalai (right) lead the pallbearers taking Richardson Dhalai's body out of the Princes Town Open Bible Church on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

EMBRACED by her son Joshua, Elizabeth Dhalai lifted both hands in the air as a sign of agreement with Pastor Esther Gokool, that her late husband Richardson Dhalai was free at last and in heaven with the God he served faithfully.

“I was told by Liz that in Richie’s last moment he lifted his hands towards the ceiling, supported by Liz and Josh, he smiled and went to be with the Lord,” Gokool told mourners at the funeral on Monday.

Having retired early from Newsday as a reporter one year ago owing to illness, Dhalai died on February 26 – two weeks shy of his 55th birthday. He had been ailing for some nine years.

He was remembered, by his brother Russell Dhalai, as a man who loved God and dedicated his life to the service of others.

“He had no airs, no pretension, no agenda, no ulterior motive. He was true to himself, living as he saw it. His legacy was to love the Lord and treat others with kindness.”

His funeral was held at the Princes Town Open Bible Church where he worshipped and served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, playwright, actor, singer and musician.

Russell said it was very easy for Dhalai to make friends as he had a knack for making people feel comfortable.

However, he said Dhalai found his passion for meeting people and writing through the media, in radio at the now-defunct National Broadcasting Service, the Trinidad Guardian, the Independent newspaper and finally at the Newsday.

He said God must have a sense of humour as this church boy who was not into calypso or chutney soca was assigned to cover such events.

“He did it because it was part of the job he loved.”

Robert Cashie Jr, of the Crossroads Pentecostal Assembly, described Dhalai as a “teacher, mentor and good friend.”

He said Dhalai penned many plays for different occasions, especially at Christmas, and always attempted to see things from a different perspective.

Cashie had the congregation laughing as he recalled one of Dhalai’s plays in which he and his sister were cast as spies going back in time to assassinate Jesus.

Calling out the names of some members, Cashie said Dhalai was the conduit which held them together and inspired them to be more than they thought they could be.

Dr Stacey Chamely, in an audio recording, spoke of Dhalai as the consummate professional who devoted his life’s work to telling the truth and doing so conscientiously. She said he never allowed his illness to get in the way of his craft.

She said he loved his wife and son and was very proud of the young man Joshua had become.

Joshua, who chronicled his father’s life in a video presentation, said he was a strong and quiet man who bore his pain with dignity, fighting his illness in absolute silence.

“We did not know how hard he was fighting.”

Newsday editor Keino Swamber, representing the company, also spoke of Dhalai’s courage and strength.

Swamber said, as a man of faith Dhalai always believed he would be alright. Recalling one of his visits to the hospital, when he enquired of Dhalai how he was doing, he gave his usual response: “I doing okay. I good you know. Coming along.”

"Dhalai was a simple man who worked quietly but whose work spoke volumes. Your work now is over. Thank you for your contribution to the world. Rest in peace," Swamber said.

Dhalai was cremated at the Mosquito Creek cremation site.