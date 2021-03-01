Princes Town man found dead in street

Stock photo

A 57-year-old Princes Town man was found dead on Sunday night with marks of violence on his body. He has been identified as Brian David of Lengua Road.

A report said around 10.55 pm on Sunday, police went to Persad Avenue at the Fairfield Housing Estate in Princes Town where they found David’s body.

He was wearing a dark blue jersey and a light blue track pants with white stripes. He had visible injuries to his head, stomach and lower right leg.

Police said they interviewed several people.

David’s body was identified by his uncle, James Woods, 76, who said he last saw his nephew walking along the road. He said Davidhad left home and was headed towards Persad Avenue.

Cpl Ramdial is continuing investigations.